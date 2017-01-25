AirClassics Flight Bag updated

Just introduced is the updated ASA Flight Bag.

According to ASA officials, the bag is large enough to fit everything a pilot needs without being too bulky to manage.

Made with durable, water-repellent 600D polyester, the bag has sturdy comfort-grip connectable handles, a non-slip detachable carry strap, heavy duty zippers, and reinforcing straps that go around the bag for extra strength. Sturdy feet built onto the bottom protect it from the elements on the ramp, officials note.

The large, central pocket has adjustable dividers that allow for customized configurations, both lengthwise and crosswise, depending on your specific needs.

Zippered pockets on both ends of the bag are ideal for headsets, or can be used to carry other item,s such as a tablet, book, or a small binder.

The zippered compartment on the front of the bag is designed for smaller items with pockets for a flashlight and fuel tester, a smaller zippered ID pocket for your certificate, and a large mesh pocket to keep loose items contained.

On the back of the bag is an open pocket that doubles as a sleeve to slip over a roller bag for easy transport.

Dimensions: 18″ wide x 11″ tall x 11″ deep. Price: $79.95.