Drone Logbook updated

Just updated by ASA is the Standard UAS Operator Log, which provides record-keeping for flight operations of small and large unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), remote-control aircraft (R/C), remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), and drones. The logbook, which meets the needs of civilian, military, hobbyists, and professional operators, has been updated to comply with the small unmanned aircraft systems regulation, 14 CFR Part 107, “Remote Pilot Certificate Requirements.”

The logbook has room for more than 300 flights with space to record the equipment details, location, aircraft category, flight conditions, type of operating time, number of takeoff/launch and landing/recovery, altitude, and the total duration of the flight.

The remarks area provides space to note the mission, crew, control method (such as RC, first person view or RPV, and autonomous), battery number and configuration or other information to correlate to the flight controller mission logs.

It also includes a summary page for owner/operator, a scheduled and unscheduled maintenance log, a page for equipment and hours flown, and initial and recurrent training endorsements.

Price: $13.95.