Gary Jet Center plans new Corporate Flight Center

GARY, Ind. — Gary Jet Center (GJC) plans to build a new Corporate Flight Center as part of GJC’s FBO at the Gary/Chicago International Airport (KGYY).

“This Corporate Flight Center is the crowning piece in the Gary Jet Center’s goal of providing the finest flight experience in the Chicago aviation market,” reports Wil Davis, Chairman & CEO of the Gary Jet Center.

The new flight center will feature multiple pilots’ lounges, a business center, conference room, and kitchen facilities.

A family-owned and operated company, Gary Jet Center provides services to a variety of corporate and general aircraft, aircraft management services, Part 135 charter operations, and holds two Part 145 Maintenance certificates.