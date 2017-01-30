Aviation campus planned for Addison Airport

ADDISON, Texas — The Business Aviation Group is moving ahead with plans to redevelop more than 16 acres at Addison Airport, just north of Dallas, into an aviation campus.

The BA Group’s new development will be in the southeast quadrant of Addison Airport (KADS), adjacent to the notable Addison Circle Park.

Phase I, which will consist of 11 acres, will include 56,000 square feet of corporate aircraft hangar space with office space. A 22,500-square-foot FBO building will be the focal point of the development and will serve as the operational center of the campus.

As initially conceptualized, the FBO includes a roof-top observation deck and restaurant.

Phase II will nearly double capacity with 62,500 square feet of additional corporate aircraft storage and office space.

“Our vision is to design, develop, and construct a world-class, state-of-the-art business aviation campus that will incorporate the desired goals for the Town of Addison and Addison Airport,” said Iver Retrum, co-founder and partner of BA Group. “This will be a welcome addition to Addison Airport, and it represents the largest development program ever initiated at the airport.”

Further conceptual illustrations and site plan can be found at: Addison Redevelopment Project

The BA Group partnered with Denver-based McClurg Century Investments (MCI) for the Addison Airport redevelopment project. MCI has substantial real estate experience and recently completed AeroColorado, a 55,000-square-foot private hangar and office complex at Centennial Airport in Denver, Colorado.

BA Group recently won a bid to redevelop the property after a competitive process that included several companies, according to company officials.