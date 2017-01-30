Shea joins NASAO

The National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO) has tapped John Shea as manager of government relations.

Shea has several years of Hill experience, which includes work as a legislative assistant for Representatives Chuck Fleischmann and Stephen Fincher, both from Tennessee.

“I’m very pleased to welcome John as the newest member of the NASAO team,” said Mark Kimberling, NASAO President & CEO. “John’s legislative experience on the Hill, and specifically his work on transportation issues, coupled with his keen interest in working to better our aviation system makes him an ideal advocate for our association.”

Shea, who graduated from the University of Memphis in 2011, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, with a Minor in Public Relations. In addition to his years of legislative work on the Hill, he also served as a campaign manager for a congressional campaign.