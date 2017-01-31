Applications now being taken for upset training course

MESA, Arizona — Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) has launched its scholarship program for 2017.

Each year, APS awards one Professional Pilot Upset Training Course, a $4,445 value, to a pilot starting their professional aviation career.

The course provides new and seasoned pilots with ground and on-aircraft training focused on mitigating the risk of Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the number one cause of fatalities in all categories of civil aviation — airlines, business/corporate, and general aviation, according to company officials.

The goal of training is always to prevent an upset situation from occurring in the first place, and research has shown that practicing recovery techniques not only gives pilots the often counter-intuitive skills necessary to recover should an upset develop, but this type of training also increases pilots’ ability to recognize and prevent a developing situation before it becomes a problem.

Comprehensive Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) also develops general manual handling skills and improves overall pilot airmanship, officials said.

“APS is honored to be able to continue to give back to the aviation industry through our intense and powerful APS UPRT Scholarship program,” said Paul Ransbury, president. “We are committed to, and enjoy working with, these up and coming professional pilots. Each scholarship winner to date has been very enthusiastic about learning these life-saving skills to benefit them personally and those they fly with throughout their aviation careers.”

To be considered for the 2017 APS Upset Recovery Training Scholarship, a prospective recipient must be a current student or recent graduate of an aviation college or university aerospace program.

The winner will be selected based on their overall GPA, flight ratings/certificates, flight experience, letters of recommendation and a personal essay.

Applications for the APS Upset Training Scholarship will be accepted through April 1, 2017. To find out more and apply, go to APSTraining.com/scholarship