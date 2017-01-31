Career Fair returns to SUN ‘n FUN

LAKELAND, Florida — The fourth annual SUN ‘n FUN Career Fair presented by JSFirm.com will be held during the 43rd Annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In & Expo on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 inside Aerospace Discovery at the Florida Air Museum on the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus.

So far, 13 companies are scheduled to participate in the Career Fair including:

Allegiant;

Air Wisconsin;

Compass;

Endeavor;

Envoy;

Express Jet;

Frontier;

Go Jet;

PSA;

Republic;

Sky West;

Spirit; and

Trans States.

All job seekers are encouraged to go to FlySNF.org/Career-Fair for complete information. This page also provides a way to pre-register, since space is limited.