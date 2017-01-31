KDPA restricts drones

WEST CHICAGO, Illinois – DuPage Airport Authority (DAA) has restricted the use of drones on or above DAA property.

The recently issued FAA policy regarding the operation of drones was used as a framework upon which the DAA Ordinance was structured, airport officials noted.

In addition to prohibiting the operation of drones in its airport, it defines a five-mile radius within which the maximum altitude a drone can be flown as 500 feet.

The current FAA Part 107 rule restricts the use of these types of aircraft, but doesn’t define the proximity where they can fly. The ordinance passed by DAA provides clarity and specificity directly related to the DuPage Airport, airport officials note.

“We have been studying national and international reports and incidents where drones have flown too close to aircraft and they have caused safety concerns,” says David Bird, executive director of DAA. “While we recognize flying these types of aircrafts is largely recreational, we have a responsibility to our aviation partners, passengers and neighbors to take every precaution possible to provide a safe airport operation.”

The ordinance specifically restricts small, unmanned aircraft weighing less than 55 pounds.

DAA is one of the first general aviation and commercial airports in the state to restrict the use of drones near airport property. The City of Chicago and Village of Schaumburg have similar restrictions, DAA officials added.