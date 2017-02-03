Student plows 152 into snow bank

According to the student pilot, he was performing takeoffs and landings in the local traffic pattern at the airport in Shirley, N.Y.

While on short final, he flared too high, the Cessna 152 stalled, then landed hard and bounced.

He attempted a go-around, however the plane veered to the left and hit a snow bank.

An FAA inspector reported that the left wing and engine firewall sustained substantial damage. The pilot reported that there were no mechanical problems with the airplane at the time of the accident.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s initiation of the flare while too high above the runway, resulting in an aerodynamic stall, hard landing, and loss of directional control.

NTSB Identification: ERA15CA126

This February 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.