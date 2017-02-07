Video: Van’s RV-14

Smitty Smith, the force behind FunPlacesToFly.com also is working on another website, VansAircraftBuilders.com. In that role, he put together this video of Richard Wingfield’s new RV-14.

“Yesterday I went to our EAA Chapter 1246 monthly Coffee and Donut get-together and came across this brand new RV-14 from Van’s Aircraft, built by Richard Wingfield. Richard was kind enough to tell me all about his new RV that he built.”

Here’s the two-minute video: