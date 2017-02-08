Able Flight scholarship recipients revealed

Able Flight has awarded nine flight training scholarships to aspiring pilots from across the country.

This year’s class will train at Able Flight’s programs at Purdue University and Ohio State University, and includes an Army captain wounded in combat, five people who use wheelchairs due to paralysis caused by injuries, a young woman with diabetes, and a young man who is deaf.

Receiving full flight training scholarships are Brice Lott of Maryland, Chris Corsi of North Carolina, Melissa Allensworth of California, Zackary Kukorlo of Washington, Kathryn Brenner of Illinois, Kunho Kim of Massachusetts, Benedict Jones of Indiana, and Captain Ferris Butler (US Army-retired) of Colorado.

Receiving a “Flight Training Challenge” Scholarship is Steven Martinez of Wisconsin.

“For years, our 2017 scholarship recipients have faced living with physical disabilities that present daily challenges, and now, they will face the challenge of becoming a licensed pilot,” said Able Flight’s Charles Stites. “During their training they’ll learn what it means when we say our program is intensive and demanding. And when they are successful, they will have earned the privilege to share the wonder of flight.”

This is the eighth consecutive year of Able Flight’s partnership with Purdue University, and the first year of its expansion to Ohio State University.

Graduates of the “Class of 2017” will be guests of honor when they receive their Able Flight Wings on stage at EAA AirVenture, just weeks after becoming licensed pilots.