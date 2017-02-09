Honeywell HTS900 to power TriFan 600 prototype

XTI has selected the Honeywell HTS900 to power the TriFan 600 prototype.

The powerplant determination takes the vertical takeoff and landing business aircraft a stage nearer to its certification in 2023, according to company officials.

The company that is designing the aircraft, which combines the vertical lift capability of a helicopter with the speed of a plane, is ready to launch its fund-raising campaign according to the new rules approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, officials note.

TriFan 600 is planned to be built of composite materials, with fixed wings and six seats. The maximum operation celling is about 30,000 feet. Two turboshaft engines allow you to fly from 800 to 1,200 miles per one fuel filling , depending on the method of takeoff and payload.

XTI is planning to offer its aircraft at a price ranging from $10 million to $12 million.