Reliefband helps prevent nausea from airsickness

Have a family member or friend who would love to go flying with you, but gets motion sickness?

Relief might be available through the new Reliefband, wearable technology that treats motion sickness and nausea.

Reliefband’s patented technology uses accurately programmed pulses with highly-specific waveform, frequency, and intensity parameters to stimulate the median nerve on the underside of the wrist.

This stimulation, known as neuromodulation, uses the body’s natural neural pathways to block the brain from producing waves of nausea in the stomach, company officials explain.

Signals generated by the device travel from the nerve in the wrist to the body’s central nervous system and the higher emetic center of the brain. These signals then modulate the neural pathways between the brain and the stomach, via the vagus nerve, and relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting.



Reliefband provides a non-drug solution to the nausea related to motion sickness without any of the safety concerns or side effects of medications, such as drowsiness, dry mouth, or adverse drug interactions, according to company officials.

A user needs only to slip Reliefband onto their wrist, adjust the intensity to suit their individual needs and feel like themselves again within minutes, officials add.

The technology behind Reliefband has been clinically proven and doctor-recommended for the treatment of nausea caused by motion sickness for nearly 20 years and has now been made available over the counter in this wearable device.

“On average, there are about 200,000 light aircraft owners in the U.S. who either have passengers that suffer from motion sickness, or who are missing out on business because consumers are too afraid to experience the joy of flight due to motion sickness,” said Nick Spring, CEO of Reliefband Technologies. “Helping light aircraft owners and those who are would like to experience the joys of flight is important for Reliefband and, thanks to its ability to alleviate nausea in a matter of minutes, the device is the ideal method for every consumer wanting to ensure they enjoy the experience.”

Reliefband is priced at $114.99 and currently available on line at Reliefband.com and Amazon.com.