Sporty’s releases upgrades to Flight Gear bags

Sporty’s Gear Mods make it possible for pilots to customize a Flight Gear bag.

Gear Mods are pocket and pouch accessories so that every pilot can modify the bag to fit their particular mission. Gear Mods include an iPad case, sunglasses holder, and a headset pouch.

“Gear Mods can be moved from bag to bag,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “We took this one step further and made Gear Mods compatible with our iPad kneeboards so you can add accessories to the side of your leg. This is perfect for attaching a battery pack to your iPad kneeboard.”

Gear Mods include:

Large Accessory Gear Mod for holding GPS units, backup iPad batteries, cables and more. Measures 8” x 5.75” x 1.25”.

Small Accessory Gear Mod stores small items such as charging cables, plugs, batteries and more. Measures 6” x 4” x 1.25”.

Sunglasses Holder Gear Mod fits most sunglasses. It has semi-rigid sides and a soft interior to provide protection. An internal drawstring top keeps expensive glasses from falling out.

iPad Air/Pro 9.7 Gear Mod protects your iPad. The interior of the Mod is soft, anti-scratch material with thick padding to serve as a barrier between your iPad and other gear. An iPad Mini Gear Mod has the same features as the larger iPad Mod.

Headset Pouch Gear Mod stores an extra headset, along with a carrying handle and an internal pouch suitable for batteries and audio cables. With thick padding, this Gear Mod will fit most headsets.

The Large Accessory Gear Mod [5506A] is available for $9.95; the Small Accessory Gear Mod [5661A] is available for $8.95; the Sunglasses Holder Gear Mod [5583A] is available for $11.95; iPad Air/Pro 9.7 Gear Mod [6152A] and iPad Mini Gear Mod [5652A] are each available for $11.95; Headset Pouch Gear Mod [5710A] is available for $19.95.