Donations sought for new military museum

Donations are being sought for the new Military History Center of the Carolinas museum (MHCC) at the Greenville Downtown Airport (KGMU) in Greenville, S.C.

Donations will exhibited in the museum or sold to help finance the museum, which is now under construction.

“I have quite a few items from when I served in the military during World War II and my family does not have any interest in having them,” noted Bucky Smart, a local Greenville County resident who tuned 96 last year. “I plan to go through all my stuff and give it to the museum so others can learn from seeing them or the museum can benefit from selling them to a collector who will appreciate them.”

“I bet many people, like myself, have collected military items over the years and now see that their children are not interested in having them once we are gone,” added Joe Frasher, KGMU’s airport director. “I want these items to find a good home with someone who would appreciate them as I did when I first acquired them.”

How you can help

Donations of military items from any time period and any country are welcome. Donations are tax-deductible, organizers noted. Some items that have already been donated are pictured below:

Items can be dropped off at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 116A S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, S.C., 29607. It is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Drop off questions? Call 864-233-5288 or email greenville@erau.edu

Museum officials can also pick donations up (Contact Bob Dicey at 864-630-9108 or bobdicey@charter.net to schedule a pick up).

Shop til you drop

The sale starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Come to 14 Airport Road Ext., Greenville, S.C., 29607 on the day of the sale. Cash and credit cards accepted, but no checks.

For more information about museum and on how you can help, click here.

MHCC was originally formed in the mid 1990s under the name Military Collectors Club of the Carolinas. In 2009, the group was incorporated in South Carolina as a non-profit and was approved as a tax-exempt 501-C3 organization by the IRS. The name was changed to Military History Center of the Carolinas in July 2015 to better reflect the full scope of MHCC operations.