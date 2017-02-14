Flying with the iPad eBook updated

Just updated is “Flying with the iPad.”

The ebook’s fourth edition includes information on the iPad Pro, ios 10, and the latest enhancements to popular aviation apps, according to Sporty’s officials.

“Pilots have adopted the iPad faster than any other consumer technology in recent memory,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “From student pilots in Cessna 172s to airline pilots in Boeings, the iPad is changing the way aviation works.”

Flying with the iPad, from the publishers of Sporty’s iPad Pilot News website, helps you choose the right iPad, find the best aviation apps, choose accessories and get flying.

The ebook includes information on using a portable ADS-B receiver and the use of an external GPS. Popular apps such as ForeFlight and Garmin Pilot are explored in depth.

The ebook includes more than 75 color pictures and screenshots.

Flying with the iPad ebook is available exclusively at Amazon.com and may be downloaded for $6.99.