Texas Legislative GA Caucus takes off

The Texas Legislative General Aviation Caucus recently met for the first time this session in Austin, Texas. New officers were elected and a presentation was provided by the Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Director on the importance of general aviation in Texas.

Outgoing Chairman Representative John Kuempel started off the meeting discussing the importance of general aviation to the state of Texas and its economic impact.

“Texas is a large state and general aviation plays a key role in more ways than folks realize,” he said. “This caucus has been a forum for learning about the industry’s positive economic impacts, jobs and lifesaving capabilities.”

With that, he directed the election of new officers.

Representative John Cyrier was elected chairman. Rep. John Frullo remains vice chair and Rep. J.M. Lozano and Rep Kuempel were voted in treasurer and secretary.

Cyrier, a licensed pilot, was enthusiastic about being elected by his colleagues to chair the General Aviation Caucus.

“I am honored to have been elected by my colleagues to be the next chairman of the Texas Legislative General Aviation Caucus,” he said. “I am looking forward to working alongside my fellow pilots and aviation enthusiasts during the upcoming session.”

Cyrier introduced special guest Robert Sumwalt, a member of the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board). He then introduced David Fulton, Aviation Director for the Texas Department of Transportation, who gave a presentation on the role the Aviation Division plays in Texas and the importance of general aviation to the State.

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) took the opportunity to present Kuempel with its “Silk Scarf” award. The NBAA Silk Scarf Award is presented to outstanding business aviation community members.

“We wanted to honor Rep. Kuempel for sharing the importance of the general aviation industry in Texas by initiating the Texas Legislative General Aviation Caucus and taking on the role as its first leader these past six years,” said NBAA’s Steve Hadley.