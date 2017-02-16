Sun 40 Sprint returns to SUN ‘n FUN

LAKELAND, Florida — The Sun 40 Sprint is back once again for the 43rd annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly- In & Expo April 4-9, 2017.

The Sun 40 Sprints will be staged as a fun contest of speed and precise navigation on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 am.

The short 40 nm time trial will be staged during the daily Showcase segment.

A pilot briefing will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday April 4, in the Showcase Briefing building near the Antique Headquarters building.

Specific classes will be determined by participation. This year’s event will be limited to aircraft capable of 120 KIAS or more cruising speed due to time constraints. These constraints limit the number of entries as well, according to SUN ‘n FUN officials.

Pre-registration is required with a $30 non-refundable fee. This fee allows registrants to purchase one weekly wristband voucher at a discounted rate of $85.

An awards dinner will be held Wednesday evening and tickets may be purchased for $15 each at the time of registration purchase. You may buy as many dinner tickets as needed.

For more information about this event, email Craig Payne at cpayne@joimail.com or go to FlySNF.org.