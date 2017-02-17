Napa Jet Center expands maintenance services

NAPA, California — Napa Jet Center at Napa County Airport (KAPC) has been selected by Textron Aviation to add the Beechcraft Authorized Service Center authorization for the Bonanza/Baron series of aircraft to its list of FAA 145 authorized maintenance capabilities.

Napa Jet Center’s association with Cessna goes back to the company’s founding as Bridgeford Flying Services in 1946, according to company officials.

“It is storied that the original relationship between Cessna and Napa Jet Center began with Clyde Cessna and one of Bridgeford’s founders, Caesar Bertagna, sitting under a peach tree sealing a business arrangement with a hand shake,” said Mark Willey, CEO, Napa Jet Center.

Napa Jet Center has been a long-time Cessna single engine dealer and remains a Cessna Pilot Center.

In addition to on-site maintenance, charter, flight training, sales and acquisitions, Napa Jet Center also is a full-service FBO.