Registration for 2017 FAA UAS Symposium goes live

Registration is underway for the 2017 UAS Symposium scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, Virginia, from March 27 to 29, co-sponsored by the FAA and the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI).

The event will bring together representatives from government, industry and academia to discuss topics of interest to the fast-growing unmanned aircraft (UAS) community. It will focus on industry partnerships, as well as how to overcome technical challenges to safe UAS operations, according to FAA officials.

Last year’s first UAS Symposium in Daytona Beach, Florida, drew hundreds of interested participants and gave the FAA wide-ranging viewpoints that are helping inform the agency’s long-term planning for UAS integration.

FAA Administrator Michael Huerta will deliver the keynote address on March 27.

Presentations and workshops are planned on issues such as the current and future regulatory environment, progress toward integrating UAS, unmanned aircraft research initiatives, counter-UAS evaluations and international UAS collaboration.

For more information about this year’s symposium or to register, go to AUVSI.org/FAA2017