Construction begins on new hangars at KAFW

FORT WORTH, Texas — Alliance Aviation Services, an FBO at Fort Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW) is building two new hangars that will total 72,150 square feet for corporate and general aviation users.

“Demand for space at Fort Worth Alliance Airport is at a premium because the North Texas market has performed much stronger than the slow national growth that we’ve seen over the past twelve months,” said Tom Harris, president of Alliance Air/Aviation Services for Hillwood. “A large number of companies are relocating or expanding to sites along the 35W corridor and Fort Worth Alliance Airport wants to be in a position to accommodate their aviation needs. This expansion will alleviate our current wait-list, as well as provide space for short-term growth.”

The two new hangars, which are 32,150 square feet and 40,000 square feet, will be able to accommodate aircraft as large as the Gulfstream 650 or the Global Express.

The hangars will also include office and storage space.

Alliance Aviation Services now offers two hangars totaling 68,879 square feet of storage and maintenance space and a 16,551-square-foot FBO.

Construction is expected to be completed in June 2017.