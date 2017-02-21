EAA Sport Pilot Academy returns in 2017

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association’s Sport Pilot Academy, which immerses people in a three-week course that concludes with earning a sport pilot certificate, returns in 2017 with three sessions throughout the year.

The all-inclusive course at EAA headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, features dedicated aircraft and instructors focused on successful completion of sport pilot training. The training eliminates many of the scheduling and other barriers that limit the ability of individuals to pursue a pilot certificate on their own, according to EAA officials.

The spring session is May 20-June 10, while the fall academy is Sept. 9-30.

In addition, a new Sport Pilot Academy for former EAA Young Eagles will be held in August, with scholarships provided through funds raised at the annual Gathering of Eagles event during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

“There is no better place to learn to fly than at Oshkosh,” said Joe Norris, EAA’s flight training manager, who administers the Sport Pilot Academy. “Here at the home of sport aviation, you not only learn to fly, you’re immersed in aviation that makes it a unique experience that you share with others who are pursing the same dream of flight.”

The total $9,999 cost for the three-week session includes all flight training, housing, and meals. It also includes EAA experiences, such as guest speakers, flights in EAA aircraft, museum tours and more.