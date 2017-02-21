MODAERO expand with addition of air show

MODAERO is expanding its event with the addition of an airshow. The MODAERO Festival and Air Show will take place June 2-4, 2017, at the Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport (KCXO).

The event began in 2016 as a fly-in targeting Millennials. Last year’s event featured aviation exhibits and a career fair with more than 60 exhibitors including Cirrus Aircraft, Jeppesen and ExpressJet Airlines.

For 2017, the event is adding an air show that will include military jet team demonstrations, civilian aerobatic demonstrations, classic military aircraft and hands-on ground displays.

“We are excited to take the next step in the evolution of our flagship event,” said Brian Columbus, festival founder.”

The MODEAERO organization uses this annual event to raise funds for year-round aviation outreach efforts, he noted.

“We have developed a number of initiatives for 2017 to raise awareness of general aviation, encourage STEM education and grow the NextGen community of aerospace in Texas and throughout the country. We are also looking for collaborative partners in pursuing a similar mission,” added Columbus.

MODAERO Festival and Air Show will offer a variety of ticket packages for every budget. Tickets will be available online beginning Feb. 24.