TNA named tug provider for SUN ‘n FUN

TNA Aviation Technologies has been selected as the exclusive supplier and GSE equipment partner providing towbarless electric ground support equipment for this year’s SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo.

As a result of the partnership agreement, TNA will furnish SUN ‘n FUN with its TowFLEXX aircraft tugs.

“We’re delighted TNA has been chosen by the SUN ‘n FUN organizers to be the sole supplier of our innovative tow vehicles,” said Michael Turwitt, managing partner and co-owner of TNA Aviation Technologies. “As well as providing a global showcase for our modern technologies, this arrangement provides another example of TNA Aviation Technologies’ vision to work closely with large general aviation event partners to do our bit to help make the aircraft ground moving experience quicker and slicker.”

SUN ‘n FUN is one of the largest aviation events of its kind in the world. More than 200,000 visitors attend the week-long event every year, which is held at the Lakeland Linder Regional Airport in Central Florida. U.S. visitors represent all 50 states and international visitors come from 82 or more countries. The year’s show is slated for April 4-9.

TNA Aviation Technologies is the exclusive American distributor for German designed aircraft ground handling tugs, known in Europe under the brand Flyer-Truck and TugMAXXE.