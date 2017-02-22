Van Bortel Aircraft expands international delivery services

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cessna dealer Van Bortel Aircraft has expanded its delivery capabilities for international customers, including issuing FAA Export Airworthiness Certificates, aircraft disassembly, containerization, ocean freight shipping, reassembly, and ferry services.

The company’s current capabilities include aircraft sales, factory acceptance, purchase inspections, upgrading avionics, engines, propellers, and spare parts.

The expansion of services will be overseen by Edward Biggio, Director of International Sales. Edward, an avid pilot, came to Van Bortel Aircraft in 2016 with decades of experience in aviation with a specialization in international transactions and delivery services.