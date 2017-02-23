NATA launches LifeLine Response

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has added LifeLine Response to its array of products and services.

LifeLine Response provides situational awareness and on-demand protection for passengers and pilots in dangerous or vulnerable situations worldwide, NATA officials explained.

LifeLine Response utilizes global imagery, communication tools and proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to provide alerts and operational safety and security oversight management to aviation businesses operating worldwide.

It is currently used by several government agencies, large universities and Fortune 500 companies.

“LifeLine Response’s cutting-edge technology platform provides on-demand security and protection, a real time monitoring portal with immediate emergency details and mass safety alerts — communicating vital, life-saving information the instant it’s available. We are extremely proud to partner with NATA to deliver these crucial services to the aviation business community. Our platform delivers the situational awareness, communication tools and support mechanisms required when traveling domestically and globally,” stated Peter Cahill, CEO at LifeLine Response.