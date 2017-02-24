Textron inks deal with University of Dubuque

Textron Aviation has signed a multi-year agreement with the University of Dubuque, establishing the university’s commitment to purchase new flight training aircraft solely from Textron Aviation through 2026.

As part of the new agreement, Textron Aviation will provide product support, parts and training for the university’s new Cessna Skyhawk 172 aircraft, which will be equipped with the next-generation Garmin G1000 NXi integrated flight deck.

To launch the new relationship, the university has placed an initial order of 11 Skyhawk aircraft and will begin taking delivery in the third quarter.

“As we continue to strengthen our relationships with leading aviation programs, University of Dubuque will play a key role in bringing state-of-the art technology to future aviators,” said Doug May, vice president of Piston Aircraft.

“This purchase completes University of Dubuque’s transition to an all ADS-B 2020 compliant fleet of 23 aircraft,” said Steven Accinelli, director of Aviation Programs at the university. “The Cessna Skyhawk provides increased situational awareness, which is critical to flight operations, and the enhanced weather and traffic information is particularly beneficial for new pilots.”