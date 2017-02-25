Mario Andretti named honorary chairman of Learn to Fly Month initiative

Race car legend Mario Andretti has been named honorary chairman of the Flight School Association of North America‘s Learn to Fly Month, slated for May.

FSANA officials say they expect the initiative to reach “international proportions” within a few years.

“With time, we see public response creating a ‘Black Friday’ effect on the entire flight training industry,” association officials said.

As honorary chairman, Andretti will rally for flight schools across the country, FSANA members or not, to jump at the chance to engage their local communities with their facilities and services.

During the month of May 2017, flight schools are encouraged to promote their own Learn to Fly Month programs for the public that may include open houses, family aviation days, introductory ground schools, local air tours and all things related to attracting non-aviators to come out to their airport/heliport to participate.

By establishing a month-long window, flight schools are afforded plenty of flexibility within their programs and schedules to promote learning to fly, coupled with public aviation and aerospace awareness, FSANA officials noted.

Toolkit

FSANA is in the process of assembling a Learn to Fly Month toolkit. Available on FSANA’s website, it will include artwork and other resources. An expanded toolkit will be emailed to FSANA members.

FSANA invites all flight schools and others in the industry, including the supply chain and trade associations, to be involved. To find out how to participate, call Debbie Sparks at 561-767-6826 or send an email to info@fsana.com.