CloudAhoy 5.0 released

CloudAhoy has released CloudAhoy 5.0, which includes new features, such as an enhancement to the flight analyzer with a specific focus on debriefing approach stability, enhancements to the flights list, integration with aviation charts from SkyVector, and more.

“Technology is a such a critically important component of flying nowadays. We use technology in flight planning and in the cockpit, it is a natural extension to use technology for post-flight debrief, and benefit from its tremendous power available in our digital age,” says Chuck Shavit, founder and CEO of CloudAhoy. “Being able to review my flights in an environment conducive to learning, and get objective and quantitative data is highly effective.”

To review approaches — arguably the most important segment in any flights — the new release makes it easy to find the approach segments, which are automatically identified by the analyzer. With one click or tap the user can display the segment’s information in graph and numerical form, see at a glance how stabilized the approach was, and then dive into the details.

The new release includes worldwide aviation charts by SkyVector for VFR and IFR (lo/hi). US pilots, who already had aviation charts, will notice an increase speed of the charts, company officials noted. The SkyVector charts get updated every 28 days.

The flights list has been redesigned with a new look, and has new features for managing a large number of flights. There is a new search feature for all flights based on name, airport, etc.

The advanced analysis section displays a list of all the maneuvers flown in that flight, automatically generated by the analyzer. Each flight’s pilot names can be assigned roles such as student, CFI, safety pilot, etc. There is a thumbnail for quick reference, and more.

CloudAhoy is running a 5.0 Special until March 14, 2017, giving one month of free subscription to every CloudAhoy user.

“We are reaching out to early adopters of CloudAhoy, who created their account a long time ago and may not have had the chance to use the full product as it is now, with new features which were added over the years,” Shavit noted.

The new subscription price of CloudAhoy Standard, effective March 15, 2017, will be $66 a year. NAFI and SAFE members receive a discounted price.