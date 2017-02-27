New technical publications platform launches

WICHITA – Textron Aviation has launched its new technical publications platform – 1View – where Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker customers can access all maintenance manuals, flight documents and service information for their aircraft.

“Developed with input from our customers, 1View provides a simple, easy-to-use platform to access all technical manuals and flight documents,” said Kriya Shortt, senior vice president, Customer Service. “We have already introduced the platform to several customers and their feedback has been extremely positive. We continue to explore solutions to make support more accessible to our customers, and 1View is the latest example of that mission.”

The all-in-one system combines the functionality of the well-known Cesview and Interactive Maintenance Libraries (IML). It also includes advanced features such as single sign-on, the ability to add annotations, E-commerce integration to generate part order lists, enhanced search features, history tracking and bookmarking, company officials note.