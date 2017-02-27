Oklahoma aviation captured in students’ art

The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC) recently chose artwork from nine students who placed in the Oklahoma 2017 International Aviation Art Contest, adding a new Honorable Mention category.

The state-level Aviation Art Contest, sponsored by the Aeronautics Commission, encourages kids, ages 6 to 17, to reflect on aviation by designing a piece of art based on the theme “Beyond the Clouds.”

Officials note that participation in the contest has increased from just 35 students in 2014 to this year, with 1,112 entries from 73 schools across the state.

The agency attributes their success to a new aviation art contest calendar mailed to over 2,000 Oklahoma schools.

“The aerospace industry is one of our state’s top three employers and we must have skilled and competent workers for it to remain viable,” director of aeronautics Vic Bird said. “The shadow of an aging workforce is cast across the industry, and events like the annual Oklahoma Aviation Art Contest are critical to stimulating aviation interest among young people.”

In the Junior Division, ages 6 to 9, Reese Robichaux, from Russell Dougherty Elementary in Edmond, took home first prize. This year’s second-place winner was Tate Clawson from Maryetta Elementary School in Stilwell, while third place went to Irelyn Scott from El Reno, a student at Lincoln Learning Center. Isabella Walker received an Honorable Mention from the judges and is a student at Robin Hill School in Norman.

Tristen Boring from Stilwell, a student at Maryetta Junior High, took top honors in the Intermediate Division, ages 10-13. Taking second was Uyen Nguyen from Dove Science Academy in Oklahoma City, while Austin Buchanan from Newalla, a student at Russell Babb School in Harrah, placed third. Receiving an Honorable Mention, Daisy Enriquez is a student at Dove Science Academy in Oklahoma City.

Guymon High School’s Yajahira Munoz finished atop the Senior Division, ages 14-17, followed by Kirsten Carpenter, a student at Leedy High School. Ashtyn Plymale of Norman, took third. Jesse Macias from Turpin Public School received an Honorable Mention.

First-place winners in each of the three age categories receive $200, while the second-place winners receive $150. A cash prize of $100 is presented to students who place third, and honorable mention will receive $50. Winners are also presented with citations from their respective state senator and state representative.

Moving on to Nationals…

The top three entries in each age division are forwarded to Washington, D.C., where they compete nationally against other winners from the U.S. for the right to advance to the international competition.