AOPA to recognize Sean D. Tucker and Congressman Todd Rokita

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) revealed that aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker and Congressman Todd Rokita (R-Ind.) will be honored for their contributions to general aviation at the second annual Bob Hoover Trophy Reception.

The event will be held March 8 at Ronald Reagan National Airport’s Historic Terminal A Lobby in Arlington, Virginia.

Tucker was chosen to receive the 2017 AOPA R.A. “Bob” Hoover Trophy by unanimous agreement of the selection committee, as well as the wish of the late Mr. Hoover himself.

He is being honored for demonstrating the airmanship, leadership and passion for aviation that Hoover exhibited during his distinguished career and life as a pilot and aviation advocate. Hoover passed away last year at the age of 94 and was the first recipient of the Hoover Trophy.

The Hartranft Award will be presented to Rokita for his leadership and support of GA.

The Hartranft Award is given annually to appointed or elected officials for contributions in advancing GA, and last year both Senators James Inhofe and Joe Manchin were honored.