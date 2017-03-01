NBC Sports to air first episode of Reno Air Races

The first one-hour episode featuring last year’s 53rd National Championship Air Races will air Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Pacific time on NBC Sports Network. A short preview clip can be viewed below.

“Last year we were excited to partner with STIHL and NBC Sports to air one show,” said Mike Crowell, president and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association. “This year, because of continued support and sponsorship from STIHL, the Nevada Commission on Tourism and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, the National Championship Air Races will be featured in three, one-hour shows on the NBC Sports Network and we could not be more pleased. We look forward to joining our fans across the country and reliving race week all over again.”

Additional one-hour episodes, which will air nationally on NBC Sports Network, are scheduled for March 25 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET and April 2 at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET.