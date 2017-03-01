Sporty’s Foundation works to build a robust GA

The Sporty’s Foundation made bequests totaling $157,700 in 2016 to fulfill its goal to attract young people to aviation as pilots and as those who design, build and maintain the aircraft we fly.

The foundation recently issued its Annual Report, detailing activities and bequests during 2016. You can see the report online at SportysFoundation.org.

The Sporty’s Foundation is the largest donor to the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program, both from a financial commitment as well as by making Sporty’s Learn to Fly course available at no charge to all Young Eagles.

As the foundation continues to focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities, scholarships were granted to an array of deserving young people, officials noted.

As the foundation enters 2017, it will also assume total responsibility for funding the scholarship program for Aviation Exploring.

“We want our donors to know that Sporty’s underwrites all administrative costs for managing the foundation,” says Sporty’s Founder and Chairman Hal Shevers. “Salaries, postage, printing, travel — everything is paid for by Sporty’s so donors can be assured that every cent they give will go directly to programs that I have personally vetted and approved.”

Online contributions are being accepted, either as a one-time payment or a recurring monthly donation. As a 501(c)3 foundation, all donations are tax deductible.