Call for nominations for Crossfield Teacher of the Year

DAYTON, Ohio — The National Aviation Hall of Fame is seeking nominees for its 31st Annual A. Scott Crossfield Aerospace Educator of the Year Award, which includes a $5,000 cash stipend.

Founded in 1986 by famed research test pilot, the late A. Scott Crossfield, the award is a juried competition open to classroom teachers in grades K through 12.

Nominations will be examined by a review committee of aerospace industry and education professionals for documentation of a teacher’s effectiveness, creativity and ability to maintain high standards for their students and themselves with aerospace being the core subject matter or their curricula.

The Crossfield Aerospace Educator of the Year will receive their award on stage at the NAHF 55th Annual Enshrinement Dinner & Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Ft. Worth, Texas. The winning teacher and a guest receive an all-expense paid trip to receive the award as part of the ceremony, widely known as the “Oscar Night of Aviation, which will be held in conjunction with the Fort Worth Alliance Air Show.

More than 1,000 guests, including many former NAHF enshrinees and aerospace industry leaders, are expected to attend the ceremony.

Scott Crossfield (1921-2006) was inducted into the NAHF in 1983 in recognition of his contributions as a naval aviator, aerospace engineer and test pilot. He was the first man to successfully fly at speeds above Mach 2 and Mach 3; the first man to fly the X-15; and contributed to the safety of manned spaceflight among his many other achievements.

The 2016 Crossfield Aerospace Educator of the Year recipient was retired Delta Airlines Captain Kenneth W. Phelps, a Program Consultant and Instructor for the Gwinnett County Public Schools in Georgia.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 30, 2017. The winner must be able to attend the NAHF Enshrinement Dinner & Ceremony in October.

For award criteria, downloadable application forms, and more information, go to NationalAviation.org/Annual-Crossfield-Teacher-Year-Award.