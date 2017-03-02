Video: Flying in a winter wonderland

The Experimental Aircraft Association recently posted a video about skiplane flying, noting that flying doesn’t have to stop in the winter.

“Skiplane flying becomes an integral part of life once winter weather begins to encroach on many remote communities in places like Canada and Alaska,” EAA officials said. “There, it can be a lifeline, a vital piece of infrastructure that, in extreme cases, is the only viable form of transportation. But around these parts — namely Wisconsin and its surrounding areas that experience somewhat less extreme winter weather than our friends to the north — skiplane flying has a simpler purpose: To have fun.”