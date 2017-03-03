North Iowa Air Service expands

CHARLES CITY, Iowa — Charles City Aeronautics, which does business as North Iowa Air Service in Mason City and Charles City, Iowa, is expanding.

Beginning April 1, 2017, it will begin operations as Central Iowa Air Service at the Ames Municipal Airport in Ames, Iowa.

Central Iowa Air Service will offer avgas/Jet fuel services, charter operations, flight instruction, aircraft maintenance, aircraft sales, rental and storage, and more, according to company officials.

“We are tremendously excited to make this expansion into Ames,” said William R. Kyle, president of North Iowa Air Service/Central Iowa Air Service (NIAS/CIAS). “Charles City Aeronautics has been in the aviation business in Iowa since 1957, and we look forward to bringing our experience and enthusiasm to the Ames market.”

Leading the Ames team will be Nicole Kyle, Ames Operations Manager and Director of Marketing for NIAS/CIAS. CIAS will also be hiring a full-time office manager, a full-time Aircraft & Powerplant mechanic, a full-time flight instructor, two full-time line service people, and four part-time line service people.

“As an Iowa State alum and former Ames resident, I am looking forward to coming home to Ames,” said Nicole. “Joining my family’s business and opening this new operation is something I am very proud to do, and I look forward to serving the Ames community.”

CIAS will have a Piper Archer and Piper Warrior for training and rental and a Piper Navajo and Hawker BeechJet for charter services. CIAS customers also will also have access to all NIAS aircraft, including a Piper Comanche, Piper Cherokees, Piper Aztec, Piper Cheyennes, and a Bombardier Lear 45.