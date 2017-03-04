Uflytv launches aviation video channel

Uflytv has launched a new digital HD video service that features a wide range of aviation topics.

“Think of it as ‘The Aviation Channel’,” said Tom Poberezny, corporate consultant. “It provides access to vibrant programs that meet the highest network television standards.”

Uflytv, which can be viewed online, offers six and 12 month subscriptions.

Members can stream hundreds of films varying from three to 60 minutes in length on their iPhones, iPads, or laptops. Currently, there are more than 220 titles.

Other films will be added in the coming year, according to officials.

Some of the films originally appeared on the Discovery Communication/Military Channel. There also are films that are narrated by celebrities like Gary Sinese and David Hartman.

“People are going to be surprised by the breadth of content that includes rare historical footage never seen before,” said Poberezny. “Initial reactions of viewers indicate that Uflytv has universally exceeded their expectations, in terms of quality, network standards and excitement.”

The films focus on aerobatic icons, unusual aircraft, formation flying, GA aircraft, and heroic missions that fall under categories like “Voices of Valor,” “Missions That Changed the War,” and “Warbirds in Review.”

Uflytv plans to expand its scope of offerings to cover everything from ultralights to airliners and outer space, officials noted.

Other plans include live streaming of aviation events, as well as an aviation news segment.

Uflytv has partnered with Aircraft Spruce & Specialty for the launch of the network and some programs to be announced in the future.

“We see tremendous educational and entertainment value in Uflytv,” said Jim Irwin, president of Aircraft Spruce & Specialty. “We are eager to see this venture succeed and endorse it wholeheartedly.”