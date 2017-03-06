Life-saving oxygen from Pocket Smoke Hood

Resisting temperatures of up to 450°C (932°) and filtering out toxic air and heavy smoke for up to 20 minutes is why the Pocket Smoke Hood was created.

“Have you ever felt smoke filling your lungs as you try to stabilize flight that requires an emergency landing?” asks Jim Chandler, owner of CoolTraveStuff. “Now you won’t have to worry about maintaining breathable air and vision in the event of a fire or smoke emergency. General aviation now has the ability to have the same protection as professional flight crews.”

The Pocket Smoke Hood is made from material first utilized by NASA to protect space shuttles. It uses a seven layer carbon micro-particle filter to provide the user with breathable air.

The Pocket Smoke Hood is available at CoolTravelStuff for $39.99.