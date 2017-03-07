LogTen Pro X Cadet launches

PORTLAND, Ore. — Coradine has updated its professional pilot logbook software for pilots of all levels on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

LogTen Pro X Cadet now features Night Mode, enabling pilots to manually or automatically switch to a color scheme chosen to protect night vision when they need it most.

“In late 2016 we surveyed pilots and the feature most requested was Night Mode,” said Coradine CEO Noah Lieberman. “We’re thrilled to be delivering that today. We’re also very excited to be partnering with Roster Buster to enable pilots from over 350 airlines to now import their schedules direct through LogTen Pro X on iPhone and iPad.”

Pilots can connect to Roster Buster in LogTen Pro X, login and import their upcoming roster directly to their iPhone or iPad.

Also updated in LogTen Pro X Cadet is the Reports system. It has been overhauled to handle a wider range of data, dozens more formats and paper sizes so pilots around the world have multiple options to customize how their logbook looks.

The company has also increased its free trial from 40 hours of total logged time to 250 hours, according to Lieberman.

“Our goal is to ensure that student pilots have access to the number one professional pilot logbook at no cost until they are well on the way to getting their commercial license,” he said.

LogTen Pro X for Mac, iPhone and iPad is available in the App Store.