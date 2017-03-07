Rectrix at BED now DCA Gateway

Rectrix Aerodrome Center at L.G. Hanscom Field Airport (KBED) in Bedford, Mass., is now an approved gateway FBO for general and business aviation flights to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

The Rectrix FBO at BED is one of a handful of facilities nationwide able to comply with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security standards pertaining to DCA flights. Rectrix also is approved for DCA gateway operations from its FBO at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).

TSA’s DCA Access Standard Security Program (DASSP) initiative is a strict security protocol to regulate general aviation access to the airport. Since Sept. 11, 2001, aircraft arrivals into DCA, less than three miles from downtown Washington D.C. and the White House, have been restricted by the TSA to include only select commercial airline flights in the interest of national security.

Rectrix’s Bedford FBO is the company’s flagship facility and corporate headquarters. It features 60,000 square feet of hangar space and 20,000 square feet of guest and office space.