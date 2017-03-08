Companies form alliance for hybrid aircraft

DENVER — XTI Aircraft Company and Bye Aerospace have entered into an agreement to develop a hybrid/electric prototype of XTI’s TriFan vertical takeoff airplane.

“We’re continuing with our plan,” said Robert J. LaBelle, XTI’s Chief Executive Officer, “but we’ve made two important changes. First, with the engineering expertise of the team at Bye Aerospace, this first prototype will be powered by a state-of-the-art hybrid-electric propulsion system. Second, because we’re now able to significantly reduce the weight and cost of producing the TriFan, our first prototype will be a full-size TriFan 600 instead of the 65% subscale version.”

“We’re replacing the transmission, gears, two large heavier engines and other components with electric motors, batteries, generators, and a single smaller turboshaft engine,” he explained.

The six-seat TriFan 600 will have the speed, range and comfort of a business jet and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter, according to company officials.

Using three ducted fans, the TriFan lifts off vertically and then its two wing fans rotate forward for a transition to cruise speed and its initial climb.

Projections claim it will reach 35,000 feet in 10 minutes.