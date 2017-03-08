STC awarded for anti-skid braking system on T-6

TULSA, Oklahoma — Advent Aircraft Systems has received an STC for its proprietary eABS anti-skid braking system for the Beechcraft Model 3000, which has the US military designation T-6 Texan II.

STCs for other models are in the works, according to company officials.

The STC approval follows a rigorous 20-month installation, testing and evaluation program in collaboration with Beechcraft Defense Company (BDC) that culminated last November. All work was conducted at the BDC facilities at Beech Field in Wichita, using the BDC T-6 demonstrator aircraft, company officials noted.

The Advent eABS adds a new level of runway performance, dispatch reliability and cost savings for T-6 operators by reducing the risk of flat spotted or blown tires during training, extending tire life by as much as 300% and offering reduced stopping distances in all runway conditions.

The Advent eABS is designed to add anti-skid capability to aircraft up to 20,000 pounds MTOW, equipped with manual (un-boosted) braking systems. The system requires no change to existing braking system components.

Installation requires minimal downtime, either as a stand-alone installation or during scheduled maintenance, company officials note.

The eABS was first certified on the Eclipse EA500/550 in December 2013, with over 110 sets delivered to Eclipse Aerospace to date, and certified on the King Air B300 in February 2016.

The system is now in the certification process on the King Air B200 and Pilatus PC-12, with additional platforms being assessed, company officials said.