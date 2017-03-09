GA leaders awarded during Bob Hoover Trophy reception

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) recently honored aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker, Rep. Todd Rokita (R-Ind.) and 71 other members of Congress, Pat Hartness, and Woody Lesikar for their contributions to general aviation during the second annual Bob Hoover Trophy Reception.

“Tonight we honor those who have distinguished themselves for their exemplary work protecting the freedom to fly and inspiring future generations of aviators,” said AOPA President Mark Baker at the reception, which took place at Ronald Reagan National Airport’s Historic Terminal A Lobby in Arlington, Virginia.

Tucker was chosen to receive the 2017 AOPA R.A. “Bob” Hoover Trophy by unanimous agreement of the selection committee, and the wish of the late Mr. Hoover himself.

Tucker was honored for demonstrating the airmanship, leadership, and passion that Hoover exhibited during his distinguished career and life as a pilot and aviation advocate. Hoover died Oct. 25, 2016, at the age of 94 and was the first recipient of the Hoover Trophy.

The Hartranft Award, presented to Rokita for his leadership and support of GA, is given annually to appointed or elected officials for contributions in advancing GA.

Last year, Senators Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) were honored.

Additionally, 71 members of Congress were awarded the AOPA Freedom to Fly Award for their dedication to preserving general aviation.

Pat Hartness received the Sharples Award for his work in opening and growing Triple Tree Aerodrome. The Sharples Award is given to individuals who do not work in aviation but have made extraordinary contributions to GA.

Woody Lesikar was recognized for his work at West Houston Airport with an AOPA Presidential Citation.