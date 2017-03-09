New Asian air sports federation launches

The growth of general aviation in Asia, along with air sports, has led to the formation of the Air Sports Federation in Asia (ASFA).

The new federation is the result of the merger of two smaller organizations — The Airsport Federation of Asia (AFA) and the Asian Air Sports Federation (AASF).

The AFA and AASF agreed to merge with the support and approval of the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the World Air Sports Federation, and the Olympic Council of Asia.

The new Asian Federation will start working immediately with all its National Air Sports Federations and National Olympic Committees on preparation for Paragliding in the Asian Games, according to FAI officials.

Officials added they will work towards “firmly establishing air sports in the future Asian Games, Asian Winter Games and Asian Beach Games.”

The FAI Air Sports in Asia Summit, slated for March 20, 2017, in Hong Kong, will bring together representatives from across Asia to continue strengthening air sports, FAI officials added.