Glass Cabin introduced

ALPHARETTA, Georgia — FDS Avionics Corp. has introduced the Glass Cabin.

Using a smart phone or tablet, passengers can explore the surrounding terrain by pointing their device in any direction.

“Glass Cabin is an incredible way to view the moving map,” says Dave Dodson, marketing director. “Passengers can point forward to emulate the cockpit view or point down to see what’s directly below. Glass Cabin allows an unobstructed view of the aircraft surroundings in breathtaking detail, adding an entirely new level of interaction, and fun, to an already robust entertainment platform.”

Glass Cabin works in conjunction with do 3D Moving Map, the three-dimensional map available as an upgrade to the do CAPSULE. The do CAPSULE is at the core of the do EXPERIENCE, a platform for in-flight entertainment, including DRM-compliant movies, music, photos, business productivity, 2D and 3D moving maps, among other features.

Connected to a Wi-Fi router, the do CAPSULE streams entertainment to passengers in-flight.

To use Glass Cabin, passengers must use the free do EXPERIENCE app for Apple or Android. Passengers can stream entertainment to tablets, laptops and smart phones. As many as eight passengers can individually access streaming content.