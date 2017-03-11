Applications now being accepted for AOPA scholarships

FREDERICK, Maryland – The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is now accepting applications for two scholarship programs that have helped fund flight training for dozens of recipients from teenagers in high school to adults.

The AOPA High School Flight Training Scholarships and the AOPA Flight Training Scholarships are funded by donations to the AOPA Foundation.

In 2016 the AOPA Foundation funded a total of $196,000 in scholarships that were awarded to 42 individuals from teenagers attending high school to adults.

This year’s High School Flight Training Scholarship Program will award 20 flight training scholarships of $5,000 each to eligible high school students.

Scholarship applications will be accepted until May 19, with the winners announced on June 23.

Eligible students must be 15 to 18 years old, U.S. citizens or permanent residents, carry at least a 2.75 cumulative grade point average (GPA), have parental approval if under 18, and not yet have taken a checkride for a pilot certificate.

Scholarship funds can be used to pay for direct flight training expenses including aircraft rental, and ground and flight instruction.

This year’s AOPA Foundation Flight Training Scholarship program will award scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000.

The deadline for submitting applications is May 31, with the winners announced in late June or early July.

A scholarship applicant must be a U.S. citizen or a U.S. permanent resident; be at least 16 years of age by May 31, 2017; hold an FAA student pilot certificate at the time of application; and be a current AOPA member at both the time of application and when the scholarship is awarded.