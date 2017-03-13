Career Fair to be held during SUN ‘n FUN

The fourth annual SUN ‘n FUN Career Fair will be held April 5 during this year’s fly-in, which is slated for April 4-9, 2017.

The Career Fair, which will be open to pilots, mechanics, avionics technicians, dispatchers, flight attendants and other professionals in the aviation field, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Aerospace Center for Excellence, the new name for the Florida Air Museum on the SUN ‘n FUN campus at Lakeland Linder Regional Airport (KLAL).

SUN ‘n FUN has once again partnered with the job website, JSfirm.com, to host the event.

“Each year the Career Fair becomes more popular with aviation companies because of the quality of talent in one place,” noted Robb Williams, executive director of the Aerospace Center for Excellence. “This year will be no exception. Bring your resume, interview for your new job and then stay to enjoy the air show!”

Recruiters will be on site from the following companies to interview for openings: