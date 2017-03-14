Continental’s Southern Avionics re-opens after move

Continental Motors Group‘s Southern Avionics and Interiors has re-opened after relocating to H.L. Sonny Callahan Airport (KCQF) in Fairhope, Alabama.

Founded 30 years ago, Southern Avionics was based at Mobile Downtown Airport (KBFM).

With the move, the avionics subsidiary is joining Continental Motors Services (CMS) in a facility that includes three maintenance hangars and a 25,000- square-foot newly refurbished MRO facility, according to company officials.

All personnel made the transition to Fairhope’s new location, company officials said.