Stratus Power debuts

Stratus Power, a new TSO-certified dual USB Standard-A charging port from Appareo, will keep your tablets and smartphones powered up while in use in the cockpit. It debuts at a list price of $349.

“Our goal with Stratus Power was to provide the best-value charging port with the minimal amount of installation time,” said Derek Aslakson, Appareo’s aviation product manager.

As more and more pilots fly with portable electronic devices, there is an increased demand for the convenience of having a USB power source in the panel.

“While our ADS-B products were developed specifically with non-glass panel aircraft in mind, the newest addition to the Stratus family was designed to be a great fit for all types of aircraft,” Aslakson said.

PRODUCT FEATURES